Radio One
VA State Trooper Killer Says He’s “Fine With Being Executed!” (Video)

Russell Brown, the man accused of shooting and killing Master Trooper Junius “J.A.” Walker along I-85 Thursday appeared before a judge inside the Dinwiddie County Courthouse Friday morning learned that he was being charged with the capital offense of murdering a police officer.

Accused killer Brown told the judge that he was “fine with being executed” ,  ”Ya’ll gonna kill me anyway.”.

Master Trooper Junius Walker, 63, was shot to death off Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County during a normal traffic stop. State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the shooter, 28-year-old Russell Brown was found hiding at a business about a half-mile away and is currently held without bond at the Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta.

Citizens feel the loss of a respected member of the VA State Troopers

Video courtesy of WTVR CBS 6

comments – add yours
Photos
