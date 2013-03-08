18-Year-Old CEO Chosen As Newest CoverGirl

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres announced that the newest CoverGirl model is 18-year-old Alexis Harris (pictured) on her show Thursday.

Harris won the honor, along with a $20,000 award, in CoverGirl’s model search. During a mock press conference on the show, DeGeneres brought out Harris’ family to see her entry video, which featured her mother independently raising both her and her three brothers.

Watch Harris react to becoming the next CoverGirl here:

Despite growing up without a Father, Harris still managed to reach admirable heights. She is the founder and CEO of the S.M.I.L.E. Movement (Students Making Impacts In Lives Eyery Day), a nationwide student support system that pushes young people to enact change in their communities.

And if her words are any indication, this is only the beginning for the University Of Texas-San Antonio student.

“We’re going to use the money to give back to different local organizations: Haven for Hope, different groups locally,” Harris said about how she plans on using the grant money.

Harris’ first project as a CoverGirl will be appearing with DeGeneres in a campaign shoot next month. Those pictures will appear in a future People Magazine issue.

Congrats, Alexis!

