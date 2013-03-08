CLOSE
Daylight Savings Time Starts Sunday, Spring Forward One Hour

Here is a reminder from me to you, don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour and change the batteries in your smoke alarms. On March 9th  at 2 a.m. Daylight Savings Time  begins.  The Richmond Fire Department also has an important message  about home safety –CHANGE YOUR CLOCK, CHANGE YOUR BATTERY

Daylight Savings Time Starts Sunday, Spring Forward One Hour was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Photos
