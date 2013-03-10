Merely feet away from the ongoing Sanders child custody battle between Deion & estranged wife Pilar, another couple’s battle got physical outside the same Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, TX.

According to an NBC 5 news crew on the scene covering the custody battle, they were coincidently caught up in a fight which broke out in the parking lot between Patrick Knox and his wife Shenekque Nash-Knox, a defendant in a car burglary trial.

Knox has been arrested for the altercation, which put his wife in the hospital.

The jury for the trial was sent home due to the violence happening in the parking lot.

With multiple witnesses on the scene, including the NBC 5 news crew photojournalist, the situation quickly got out of hand.

Knox now faces three felony charges including aggravated assault. Read more on the story by clicking on the image above or the link below.

News Crew Witnesses Woman’s Beating Outside Courthouse was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted March 10, 2013

