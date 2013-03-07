In this online exclusive, Chelsea Handler reveals the single best piece of advice she’s ever received. Plus, Chelsea talks to Oprah about being in her “first adult relationship”—and her efforts to balance her love life and career.

Watch Oprah’s interview with Chelsea Handler on Sunday, March 10, at 9/8c. For more details, click here or the image above.

Chelsea Handler Gives Her Best Relationship Advice was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted March 7, 2013

