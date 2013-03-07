Michael Jordan Set To Re-marry!

It seems that the child support case against Michael Jordan isn’t slowing down his dribble as TMZ is reporting that he applied for a marriage license in Florida this morning.

Michael Jordan and long time girlfriend Yvette Prieto were spotted at the counter at the court house in Palm Beach County, FL and a court spokesperson confirmed the couple had filled out the proper paperwork.



