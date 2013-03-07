CLOSE
Former Destiny’s Child Member LaTavia Roberson Is Expecting Her First Child

Original Destiny’s Child’s member LaTavia Roberson has a lot to look forward to these days. She’s expecting her first child, working on a new reality series, and if the rumors are true, she’s gearing up to release a tell-all memoir.

We haven’t heard much about Roberson’s love life since her days of dating Jagged Edge member Brandon Casey, but according to a press release her child’s father is a “well-known Atlanta producer.” And ironically her new bundle of joy is due on September 4th, Beyonce’s birthday.

The YBF reports that the 31-year-old plans to share details about her pregnancy and life after Destiny’s Child in her new show, set to be produced by reality television producer Carlos King.

King, who has produced shows like the Real Housewives of Atlanta and Real Housewives of New Jersey, said he’s looking forward to Roberson finally opening up about her story.

“I’m excited to work with LaTavia to effectively tell her story on television. This is her first time speaking out about her past,” King said. “This woman has endured more than the public even realizes, and once they hear half of it, they will be in awe. She is a true survivor!”

The press release also states:

Production plans include developing a reality show documenting Latavia’s pregnancy, the ups and downs of her relationship with her child’s father and her past battle with molestation, alcoholism and jail time. Her struggles to distance herself from the negativity surrounding her untimely departure from Destiny’s Child, still follow her, but LaTavia is determined to clear the air once and for all. Future plans also include returning to the studio to showcase her voice for the first time as a solo artist and the final release of her highly anticipated “tell all” memoir due later this year!

