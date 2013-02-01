North Carolina Headed In The Wrong Direction Under Republican-Led State House

If you’re not scared, you should be. The news coming out of Raleigh these days doesn’t bode well for Charlotte or the state’s working poor. If the recent action happening in a Republican-led Raleigh is any indication of the direction the state is headed we’re in trouble. Here’s what happened in the last week:

• Governor McCrory criticized higher education programs that don’t lead directly to jobs.

• Governor McCrory issued a memo threatening Charlotte’s light rail funding if the city builds a streetcar. The street car would eventually service East and West Charlotte, less affluent Charlotte regions. Whether you agree or disagree with the streetcar, the former mayor of Charlotte and now Governor has no business issuing decrees about the matter. It’s a local, not state issue.

Tonya Jameson Posted February 1, 2013

