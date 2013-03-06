Louisiana Elementary School Teacher Missing After Night On The Town

Although African Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s database. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.

NewsOne has partnered with the Black and Missing Foundation and TV One to focus on the crisis of missing African Americans.

To be a part of the solution, NewsOne will profile a missing person weekly and provide tips about how to keep your loved ones safe and what to do if someone goes missing, while TV One‘s newest show, “Find Our Missing,” hosted by award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson, tells these stories in visual form.

Terrilynn Monette

Case Type: Endangered

Date of Birth: January 1, 1987

Missing Date: March 2, 2013

Age Now: 26

Missing City: Lakeview

Missing State: Louisiana

Gender: Female

Race: Black

Complexion: Light

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 180

Hair Color: Brown

Hair Length: Shoulder Length

Eye Color: Brown

Wear Glasses or Contacts: No

Location Last Seen: Parlay’s Bar in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Monette was last seen sleeping in her black two-door 2012 Honda Accord with the Louisiana license plate WUN494 in the rear parking lot Saturday about 5 a.m.

Circumstances of Disappearance: Police said Monette told her friends she was going to sleep in her car, because she had just consumed alcohol, before driving home. Police said she was seen in the parking lot with an unidentified man about 4 a.m.

Monette was a 2nd grade teacher who moved from California a year ago. The 26-year-old would never disappear without warning, say family and friends.

“Absolutely not, absolutely not,” said Sheryl Bennett, Terrilyn’s aunt. “This is not like her at all, not even a phone call.”

Her mother, Toni Enclade, said she’s in regular contact with her daughter.

“I talk to her daily, sometimes several times a day,” Enclade added. “It just doesn’t make sense and we are worried sick.”

The young woman had just been nominated for teacher of the year and may have been out celebrating.

“I absolutely do not regret my decision to move out here,” Monnette said in a YouTube video from 2011. “Becoming a teacher in New Orleans is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life.”

Monette’s disappearance has sparked wild, unsubstantiated rumors that the Russian Mob may have been involved. Police had to put out a statement to quell the nonsense.

“We cannot substantiate this rumor,” said Officer Frank Robertson, an spokesman for the NOPD, “there are no prudent facts or evidence to support this claim. We are in in touch with other local law enforcement agencies and the federal authorities to make them aware of this hoax.”

Last Seen Wearing: She was last seen wearing a pink and yellow sweater with blue jeans.

Identifying Marks or Characteristics: She has a tattoo on her left leg.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Terrilynn Monette, please contact police at (504) 821-2222 or the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential tip line.

Jeff Mays Posted March 6, 2013

