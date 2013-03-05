CLOSE
Radio One
Home

No CPR Policy Leads To Retirement Home Death

0 reads
Leave a comment

In a sad turn of events, an 87-year-old woman who did not receive CPR in her central California retirement community died. A nurse at Glenwood Gardens in Bakersfield, Calif., refused to give victim Lorraine Bayless CPR after she collapsed last Tuesday in the dining room and was barely breathing.

Below in the video you can hear the he nurse call 911 for help, saying it was against the facility’s policy for staff to give CPR.


Photo courtesy of AP News

No CPR Policy Leads To Retirement Home Death was originally published on kissrichmond.com

No CPR Policy Leads To Retirement Home Death

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close