No CPR Policy Leads To Retirement Home Death

In a sad turn of events, an 87-year-old woman who did not receive CPR in her central California retirement community died. A nurse at Glenwood Gardens in Bakersfield, Calif., refused to give victim Lorraine Bayless CPR after she collapsed last Tuesday in the dining room and was barely breathing.

Below in the video you can hear the he nurse call 911 for help, saying it was against the facility’s policy for staff to give CPR.

March 5, 2013

