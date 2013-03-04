Alabama Police Chief Apologizes To Rep. John Lewis For Historic ” Bloody Sunday ” Actions By Police 48 Years Ago

Georgia Congressman John Lewis says he was overcome with emotion as a white Montgomery, Alabama Police Chief publicly apologized for the horrendous actions of police on the historic ” Bloody Sunday ” of March, 1965 and took his official badge off of his uniform to give to Lewis as a offer of rememberance and forgiveness. Lewis, who marched along side the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr on that day, a peaceful march that was headed to Montgomery across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Lewis said it was the first time in the 48 years since the dreadful day that ANYONE has apologized.

The moment was shocking to Lewis, who was on hand for many of the biggest moments in the civil rights movement of the 60′s. It is especially sensitive in light of the fact the Supreme Court is actually hearing a challenge to the very Voting Rights Act of 1965 that the movement was marching for. Lewis says he has every faith that the court will uphold the law as it always has, despite growing concern over the conservative makeup of the Court.

Posted March 4, 2013

