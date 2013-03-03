Deelishis Jumps From Window To Escape Ex-Husband

“Flavor Of Love” reality star Deelishis was injured jumping out of a second story window Sunday after allegedly being assaulted by her ex-husband, Orlando Gordon. The video vixen recently posted pics of her hand and foot wrapped in bandages that had the internet ablaze. Rumor had it she suffered a beatdown at the hands of strippers but as we all know, the truth always comes out.

Word on these streets is that Deelishis was creeping with Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson who had performed in Detroit on the night before he and Deelishis were allegedly attacked by her ex.

From The Detroit News:

Deelishis was injured jumping out of a second story window Sunday in Farmington Hills after allegedly being assaulted by Franklin resident Orlando Gordon, according to federal court records.

Gordon was free on bond and awaiting trial in federal court at the time of the incident.

He was indicted in January 2012 along with more than a dozen others and accused of participating in a drug-trafficking operation involving thousands of pounds of cocaine and marijuana.

Prosecutors asked a federal judge Thursday to revoke Gordon’s bond due, in part, to the alleged assault.

Court records and a police report portray a violent incident Sunday at the reality-show star’s home on Muer Cove north of 13 Mile, where Deelishis lives with her two daughters.

At 4:20 a.m., Gordon smashed through the front door and struck Deelishis in the face, according to court records.

Deelishis, who had been sleeping in her daughter’s bedroom, ran to her master bedroom, where her friend was asleep. The friend?

Michael Blackson, a popular stand-up comic known as The African King of Comedy.

He performed Saturday at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts in Detroit.

Gordon allegedly chased the comic and hit him in the face, according to court records.

Deelishis, meanwhile, locked the bedroom door.

Her estranged fiancee tried to get into the bedroom, prompting Deelishis to rip open the window screen and jump two stories to the ground, according to police.

She later fled to a neighbor’s home and Gordon left his ex-fiancee’s house, according to police.

“Davis was in a lot of pain from her right wrist,” according to the police report. “Davis also had blood on her right hand.” She was taken to Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

Gordon is scheduled to stand trial April 9.

He is accused of heading a large-scale drug ring with a second man, Wendell Tobias of Detroit.

During a prolonged investigation, federal drug agents have seized more than $1 million cash, classic cars and more than $130,000 in jewelry – including Deelishis’ engagement ring and Rolex watch.