The man who allegedly ran over Usher‘s stepson, Kile Glover on a jet ski in a Georgia lake last summer which ended up killing him was arrested this morning.

TMZ is reporting Jeffrey Simon Hubbard was indicted on Thursday by a Grand Jury in Hall County, Georgia.

Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Raymond‘s son, suffered severe brain injuries as a result of the collision. Kile was on an inflatable raft at the time of the accident. Kile was hospitalized, and never regained consciousness. He died on July 21.

Hubbard is currently being held without bail.

MUST READ: Usher Evicts Tameka From Mansion, Puts It Up For Sale

Man Arrested In Death Of Usher’s Stepson was originally published on hellobeautiful.com