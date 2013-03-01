Michael Jordan Sued For Child Support

TMZ is reporting that Basketball legend, Michael Jordan, is being sued for child support by a woman he allegedly had an affair with in 1995,while he was still married to ex-wife Juanita. The mother wants full custody and support and she wants the boy, Taj, to have Jordan’s last name…..wowwwwwwww!!!

According to TMZ,

Pamela Smith claims in her paternity suit — filed February 6 in Fulton County, GA and obtained by TMZ — she became pregnant after having sex with Jordan in 1995. Pamela gave birth to Grant Pierce Jay Jordan Reynolds — aka Taj — in June 1996. BTW, Jordan was married to Juanita Vanoy at the time he allegedly had sex with Smith.

Pamela says in her legal docs she welcomes a paternity test to prove Jordan’s the dad. She wants full custody and child support. She also wants Jordan to pay the kid’s medical expenses.