PETA Fires Shot At Beyonce For Animal Skin Sneakers

As I expected, PETA is firing more shots at Beyonce for her animal skin sneakers. The bosses over at the animal-rights activist organization wasted no time expressing their opinions on her latest kicks from PMK (Perfectly Made Kicks) that were inspired by King Bey.

PETA issued this statement:

“These custom-made kicks come with a high price and it’s paid by the various animals who were beaten and skinned alive or cruelly farmed and killed. Although most people aren’t as familiar with the types of animals (snakes, stingrays, crocodiles, and ostriches) killed for this single pair of sneakers as they are with the cats and dogs we share our homes with, these animals are highly sensitive living beings who try hard to avoid capture and suffer enormously when trapped, netted, speared and skinned alive. We hope that Beyonce will choose to wear more clothes from her own clothing line, which features faux fur, and that one day, she’ll go completely cruelty-free.”

I am personally afraid of these PETA folks. They are die-hard activists and I hope Beyonce makes us with them soon. In normally Bey fashion she’s ignored them. We’ll keep you posted on the drama–if there is any!

PETA Fires Shot At Beyonce For Animal Skin Sneakers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

