Rosa Parks Statue Unveiling

Rosa Parks, hailed as “the first lady of civil rights” and “the mother of the freedom movement” is most famous for her 1955 refusal to give up her seat on a city bus in Alabama to a white man.

Today a statue in her honor will be unveiled in Washington D.C.. President Barack Obama, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker John Boehner are among the dignitaries taking part in the unveiling Wednesday. McCauley said more than 50 of Parks’ relatives traveled to Washington for the ceremony.

