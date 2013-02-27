2 reads Leave a comment
Rosa Parks, hailed as “the first lady of civil rights” and “the mother of the freedom movement” is most famous for her 1955 refusal to give up her seat on a city bus in Alabama to a white man.
Today a statue in her honor will be unveiled in Washington D.C.. President Barack Obama, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker John Boehner are among the dignitaries taking part in the unveiling Wednesday. McCauley said more than 50 of Parks’ relatives traveled to Washington for the ceremony.
Rosa Parks:The Story In Pictures
9 photos Launch gallery
Rosa Parks:The Story In Pictures
1. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 1 of 9
2. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 2 of 9
3. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 3 of 9
4. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 4 of 9
5. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 5 of 9
6. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. President Obama on the BusSource:Getty 7 of 9
8. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 8 of 9
9. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 9 of 9
Fore more, see NewsOne
Rosa Parks Statue Unveiling was originally published on kissrichmond.com
comments – add yours