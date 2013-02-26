Hip-Hop Play “How We Get On” Playing At CAST

CAST (Carolina Actors Studio Theater) proudly presents “How We Got On” by Idris Goodwin, fresh from the Humana Festival of New American Plays. In the late 1980s, during the rise of hip-hop on the streets of New York and L.A., a different story played out in the small towns and suburbs. Hank, Julian and Luann are Midwestern kids who forge a cultural identity through parking lot poetry and boom box beats. In this remixed coming-of-age tale, a live MC spins a history lesson in the origins of rap and presents the story of suburban kids finding their rhythm as a new music is born. CAST is offering a CIAA special. Get $5 off tickets to March 1 or March 2 performance by entering the code “OLDSCHOOL” when you buy online.

Now through March 17 Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; select matinees at 2:30 p.m. CAST, 2424 N. Davidson St., North Davidson at 28th St. (in same building as Amelie’s). Tickets: $18 (students) to $28 (adult).

Box office: 704.455.8542

No late seating. This show contains adult language and themes.

Please credit photo to Shannon J Hager of XMLPhoto.com

