GIRL TALK: LeToya Luckett Says Ratchet Chicks Are Messing It Up For Real Women[WATCH]

During All-Star weekend, singer/actress LeToya Luckett came through the Box studios and had some girl-talk with JJ about ratchet women and how they make it so easy for men to not respect them.

These days guys have a lot of options and a lot of access, instagram, twitter, lust is everywhere! I can click on my phone and easily see girls naked in the mirror, half dressed. We used to have to worry about men looking at a girl just passing by, but now he on his own time, liking girls pics on his phone! A lot of ladies are making it easy. So let’s just keep our clothes on? Leave something to the imagination, lets not wear panties to the club, kini’s are for the beach! Ladies respect yourself.

A lot of females want relationships like President Obama and First Lady Michelle, but it you want that you have to act like that. Just where is my man for me? I don’t want nobody else’s man. Ladies if you’re trying to date somebody else’s man, would you want that done to you? We gotta think about the karma effect.

