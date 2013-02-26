CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Janet Jackson, Wissam Al Mana Secret Wedding

0 reads
Leave a comment

As usual…Janet Jackson said I do in secret fashion to beau and Qatari billionaire, Wissam Al Mana.  After the rumor mill was a buzz, the couple released a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight:

“The rumors regarding an extravagant wedding are simply not true. Last year we were married in a quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony.”

“Our wedding gifts to one another were contributions to our respective favorite children’s charities. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected and that we are allowed this time for celebration and joy. With love, Wissam and Janet”

Must See: Teyana Taylor Copies Janet Jackson Plus 7 Other Unoriginal Female Celebs [PHOTOS]

Related: Singer/Actress Janet Jackson Stops By Anderson Cooper Talk Show, Discusses Secret Marriage and Whitney Houston

Janet Jackson, Wissam Al Mana Secret Wedding was originally published on kissrichmond.com

janet jackson , Wissam Al Mana Secret Wedding

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close