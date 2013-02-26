janet jackson , Wissam Al Mana Secret Wedding

As usual…Janet Jackson said I do in secret fashion to beau and Qatari billionaire, Wissam Al Mana. After the rumor mill was a buzz, the couple released a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight:

“The rumors regarding an extravagant wedding are simply not true. Last year we were married in a quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony.”

“Our wedding gifts to one another were contributions to our respective favorite children’s charities. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected and that we are allowed this time for celebration and joy. With love, Wissam and Janet”