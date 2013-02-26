Comedian Andy Dick, singer Wynonna Judd, and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump are among the stars hitting the dance floor on the new season of “Dancing with the Stars” – now heading into it’s tight-lipped 16th season. Can you believe it already?

Find out what Wendy Williams and her audience (who have been watching very closely and waiting for the big reveal this week) actually thinks about the season 16 cast members!

Anyone in particular you wish would’ve been considered for joining the cast this time around? Anyone you’re already rooting for? Share your thoughts with us below on the message board once you check out the full list.

RELATED LINKS:

Dancing with the Stars Season 16 Official Cast Announced

Sherri Shepherd, Gladys Knight & More Join “Dancing with the Stars” Season 14

Mary J. Blige Lights Up the Stage on “Dancing with the Stars”

Dancing with the Stars Season 16 Cast Announced was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted February 26, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: