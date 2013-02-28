Celebs Coming To Charlotte This Weekend (Photos) [Updated]

Is Busta Rhymes going to join the nearly 100 celebrities who are supposed to be in Charlotte to host and participate in parties and events. We’ve added more names to our a list of who we heard is coming.

2 Chainz

9th Wonder

Alshon Jeffery

Angela Yee,

Anthony Hamilton

Barry Floyd

Bell Biv Devoe

Big Daddy Kane

Big Tigger

Biz Markie

Bridget Kelley

Added Busta Rhymes

Christopher Reid

Cut Creator

Chaka Khan

Charlamagne Tha God,

Chris Brown

Chrisette Michele

The list continues after the photo gallery

Chubb Rock

Dana Dane

Dj Clue

Dj Envy,

Dj Jazzy Jeff

Deshaun Foster

Drake

Duce Staley

Ed Lover

Fabolous

Future

Jackee Harry

Jasmine Guy

Jay Ellis-Bryce

Juelez Santana,

Juvenile

Lance Gross

Lloyd

MC Lyte

Malik Yoba

Marcus D. Wiley

Added Meli’sa Morgan

Melvin Ingram

Mike Sellers

Musiq Soulchild

Pastor Troy

Pete Rock

Rob Base & Dj Kool

Ronnie Devoe

Raphael Saadiq

Ludacris

Slick Rick

Added SWV

T.I.

Tatyana Ali

The Braxtons

Yo Gotti

Yolanda Adams

Young Guru

Dj Skillz

Canton Jones

Dj Drama

Dj Khaled

Dj Kid Capri

Dj Kool

Funkmaster Flex

Joe Budden

Mike Epps

Mystikal,

Polow Da Don

Stephen Davis

Trey Songz

Young Jeezy