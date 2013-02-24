FAB OR FUG: Janet Jackson Has A ‘Poetic Justice’ Moment At Milan Fashion Week (POLL)

Janet Jackson and her boyfriend Wissam are out enjoying the shows during Milan Fashion Week. She took us back to 1993 and rocked a classic look straight from the movie “Poetic Justice”.

The internet is torn on whether she looks absurdly gorgeous or dated and old. I think she looks phenomenal and hasn’t seemed to age a bit. Now, we could have burned the ends of the braids or… wait, are we not doing that anymore?

Either way, I wanna know what you beauties are thinking!

