FAB OR FUG: Janet Jackson Has A ‘Poetic Justice’ Moment At Milan Fashion Week (POLL)

Fashion and Style
FAB OR FUG: Janet Jackson Has A 'Poetic Justice' Moment At Milan Fashion Week

Janet Jackson and her boyfriend Wissam are out enjoying the shows during Milan Fashion Week. She took us back to 1993 and rocked a classic look straight from the movie “Poetic Justice”.

MUST READ: Janet Jackson Allegedly Planning $20 Million Wedding In Qatar

The internet is torn on whether she looks absurdly gorgeous or dated and old. I think she looks phenomenal and hasn’t seemed to age a bit. Now, we could have burned the ends of the braids or… wait, are we not doing that anymore?

Either way, I wanna know what you beauties are thinking!

