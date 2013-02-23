HB Week In Rewind 2.23: The Hot Stories You May Have Missed

This week has been so busy, we need to catch up on what #TeamBeautiful’s been up to just like you (should)! Check out some of our hottest stories from this week. We don’t mind if you spend the entire day on HelloBeautiful.com, just catching up. It’s the weekend, you deserve to treat yourself! We’ll see you again bright and early on Monday morning, but until then…

WHAT WE’RE LISTENING TO:

PRESS PLAY: Kendrick Lamar & Drake Use Real Girls In “Poetic Justice” Video

Their latest video “Poetic Justice” plays on the drive-by scene in “Boys N’ The Hood” and highlights the beautiful, more realistic type of girl. Drizzy can be seen rapping his verse to an unconventionally gorgeous gal. It’s nice to see that they can appreciate a woman for more than just a big booty! Good job guys and even better song! Watch it here.

Meshell Ndegeocello Releases Nina Simone Cover To Celebrate Her Birthday [VIDEO]

Jazz legend Nina Simone would have turned 80-years-old this week. Singer/songwriter and impressive bassist Meshell Ndegeocello covered a tune Nina Simone made popular, “Black Is the Color (Of My True Love’s Hair)”. Watch the video here.

