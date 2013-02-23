LA Judge Grants Jermaine Jackson Name Change

FILE – In this June 22, 2012 file photo, Jermaine Jackson performs with The Jacksons on their Unity Tour 2012 at Star Plaza in Merrillville, IN. A judge on Friday Feb. 22, 2013, approved a name change petition for the Jackson 5 singer, whose legal name is now Jermaine Jacksun. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jermaine Jackson has a new, brighter surname – Jacksun.

A Los Angeles judge approved the change to singer’s name Friday.

The 58-year-old, who shared lead singing duties with his younger brother Michael in the Jackson 5, did not appear in court.

He sought the name change for “artistic reasons” and says it has nothing to do with a recent rift in his family over the care of Michael Jackson’s children and family matriarch Katherine Jackson.

His attorney Bret D. Lewis says Jacksun is in Europe performing with his brothers and told him that he was sure it was “a sunny day in California.”

Lewis says he doesn’t know whether Jacksun will elaborate on the creative reasons for the change.

