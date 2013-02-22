3 Dead In Las Vegas Shooting

Las Vegas police searched Friday for a Range Rover with dark tinted windows and custom rims that set off a fiery crash on the Las Vegas Strip when someone in the luxury SUV opened fire on a Maserati in a scene that onlookers described as worthy of an action flick.

Clark County Sheriff Doug Gillespie told reporters that the shooting was sparked by an argument in the valet area of Aria hotel-casino and spilled over to the busy intersection of the Las Vegas Strip. As bullets flew from the Range Rover, the Maserati ran a red light and smashed into a taxi that exploded into flames, killing the driver and a passenger. The driver of the Maserati was also killed, and his passenger was wounded.

The driver of the Maserati was identified as Kenny Cherry, a rapper known as “Kenny Clutch” and taxi driver was identified as 62-year-old Michael Boldon, a native of Michigan who had just moved to Vegas o take care of his 93-year-old grandmother.

Posted February 22, 2013

