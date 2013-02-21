A New York mother has been arrested and charged with five counts of endangering the welfare of a child after throwing her 16 year old son a birthday party with strippers.

The AP reports that Viger is accused of hiring two women to dance with and on teens at the upstate bowling alley. The disturbing event was brought to everyone’s attention only because pictures from the party appeared to show a “scantily clad, tattooed woman clinging upside down to a seated teen.”

According to WRGB, Tops In Bottoms said dancers did not know anyone at the party was underage.

Mom Arrested For Kids Stripper Party!!! (Video) was originally published on kissrichmond.com