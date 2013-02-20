OurMoments: Mikki Taylor On Black Women Entrepreneurs Changing The Face Of Business

With inspirational women like Cathy Hughes, Oprah and Iman to look up to, Black women entrepreneurs don’t have the mental block of uncharted territory to hold us back. We now can look to these trailblazers as motivators to reach our full potential.

Mikki Taylor: “There are several important moments that pertain to women in black history. First of all, look at the stats on us for the past decade and there are over 900,000 African-American female entrepreneurs and that says a lot about us as a power seed. It says a lot about us owning our lives, and being the change that we want to see. So more than anything that’s the figure, and that’s the stat that stands out in my mind. Certainly Barack Obama is another greatest impact of the last decade for women of color. He is for women. He is about change for women. He is beyond the expression of “breaking the glass seal.” He really is about us mastering our purpose with distinction, and he, with his Administration, are determining to do everything they can to see that we succeed on their watch. So we are looking forward to the next four years to be even more empowering than the first four! So those are my standouts.”

Sure, Oprah is the obvious choice to highlight when talking about Black women business leaders. Lucky for us, we have more strong examples of Black women who have rocked the business world to its core.

Rosalind Brewer has made history for being the first African-American woman to hold a CEO position at one of Wal-Mart’s business units. Then of course, there’s Ursula Burns, who’s meteoric rise from intern to CEO of Xerox, allows many of us to dream bigger than we ever thought possible. It’s one thing to be a boss in business, but it’s quite another extraordinary thing to start your own and thrive! Black women like Iman, Tyra Banks, Janice Bryant Howroyd, Cathy Hughes and more boast bold business ideas that led to success. Black women, believe you can do anything and you can!

Check out this gallery of beautiful Black women entrepreneurs.

Follow HelloBeautiful On Twitter!

Follow @HelloBeautiful to get daily updates on beauty, fashion and entertainment!— Hello Beautiful (@HelloBeautiful) October 03, 2012

More Black History:

#OurMoments Ruth Simmons Becomes The First African-American President Of An Ivy League University

#OurMoments: NAACP President Ben Jealous On Troy Davis’ Impact On Black Youth

Check Out This Gallery

#OurMoments: Mikki Taylor On Black Women Entrepreneurs Changing The Face Of Business was originally published on hellobeautiful.com