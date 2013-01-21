Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!!!

On March 23, thousands of women will come to Raleigh’s PNC Arena to hear an inspiring message from Bishop TD Jakes and motivational words from Wendy Williams. See performances Charlie Wilson by some of the biggest names in gospel including Smokie Norful, Bishop Paul S Morton and LeJuene Thompson, and more acts to come.

Make sure you get your ticket to the area’s largest event today!

