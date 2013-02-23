Drake Celebrates Grammy Win All Star Weekend At Drink Houston [WATCH]

THEBOXHOUSTON.com – To celebrate his recent Grammy win, YMCMB rapper Drake threw a bash at Drink Houston during All-Star Weekend. Celeb guests in the building included 2 Chainz, Trinidad James, OVO, Rap A Lot + a super packed crowd of fans and out of towners.

[ooyala code=”VlNGRnOTos3XXmbP9jbQ1qBS8kY_OEPe”]

