In a concert rant, rapper Lil’ Wayne vented at the NBA and the Miami Heat in particular for being banned from All-Star weekend events. Weezy dropped the “F” bomb on all and claimed he had sex with the wife of Miami Heat All-star forward Chris Bosh.

NBA Allegedly Bans Rapper Lil’ Wayne From All-Star Weekend (Explicit Video) was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted February 18, 2013

