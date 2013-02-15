Carnival Cruise Nightmare Finally Over (Video/Pictures)

In what was supposed to be pure bliss on the seas turned out to be pure hell as passengers spent days on a powerless Carnival cruise ship for days low on food and breathing in stench from flowing sewage through the cabin walls. Finally the nightmare is over as passengers set foot on land in Mobile, AL. and some kissed the ground in relief.

Conditions were horrible for the elderly and disabled.

King Tutt Posted February 15, 2013

