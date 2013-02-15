Chaka Khan Tickets For CIAA Concert Are Now Onsale!

Tickets are on sale now for the official 2013 CIAA concert, featuring Chaka Khan, exclusively at http://www.ciaatournament.org. Performing on Saturday, March 2, 2013, at the Charlotte Convention Center, Chaka Khan will help the CIAA celebrate another successful year. The CIAA Tournament, filled with a week of college basketball games and celebrated events, picked the perfect close to the week, providing an entertaining and memorable experience for all ages.

The CIAA Basketball Tournament is one of the nation’s oldest and biggest sporting events featuring NCAA, Division II schools. Now entering in the CIAA’s 101st anniversary, the CIAA continues to grow every year. The Tournament, starting on Tuesday, February 25th at the Time Warner Cable Arena, in Charlotte, North Carolina, will showcase the CIAA’s most talented basketball student-athletes.

General admission tickets, provided by EZ- Tixx, are available for advance purchase and are on sale now at http://www.ciaatournant.org. Ticket prices are as follows:

Advanced Tickets: $40.00 Day of Tickets: $50.00

