Devoted Illinois Family Man Goes Missing After His Sister’s Death

Isaac Winifred Danyus

Date of Birth: August 20, 1950

Missing Date: September 27, 2012

Age Now: 62

Missing City: Waukegan

Missing State: Illinois

Case Number: 2388766

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Complexion: Medium

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 170

Hair Color: Gray

Hair Length: Medium

Eye Color: Brown

Wear Glasses or Contacts: Yes

Location Last Seen: 2800 block of Dover Street in Waukegan, Ill.

Circumstances of Disappearance: Danyus, 62, disappeared on September 27th, after helping to make funeral arrangements for his younger sister. Danyus’ family said he helped his 82-year-old mother prepare the arrangements after his sister died of lung cancer.

“We saw him on Wednesday (Sept. 26), when we made the arrangements,” his brother Charles Danyus told the Lake County News-Sun.

Danyus had breakfast with his wife and son the next day, but that was the last time Vicki Daynus saw her husband, she told NewsOne. He stopped answering his phone and wasn’t home when she returned. Issac Danyus also did not show up at his sister’s funeral.

“His clothes for the funeral were laid out just as he left them,” said Mrs. Danyus. “He hasn’t used any of our bank cards. I’ve checked the morgue and the homeless shelter and the police have nothing.”

The couple has been married for 38 years and he has never gone missing before, said Mrs. Danyus. Her husband is a truck driver.

Mrs. Danyus said her husband’s Chevrolet Blazer was found at an apartment complex near Washington Street and Greenleaf Avenue. Their only connection to the area was that their son lived in the apartment complex there two years ago.

“It looked like he just walked away,” said Mrs. Danyus. “There was no cell phone or no car keys in the car. Even his boss said he never misses work and this is not like Ike.”

“We can’t figure out why his truck was there,” his brother said.

The family did a door-to-door search of the apartment complex and searched a nearby wooded area. They even reached out to people from Danyus’ previous hometown with no luck.

Mrs. Danyus said her husband was less responsive than she expected after his sister died.

“He didn’t cry, he didn’t hug his mom whom he’s very close with like I would expect,” said Mrs. Danyus.

But the day he went missing, police still found a checklist of errands and other household chores that Danyus planned to accomplish that day.

Mrs. Danyus said her husband didn’t take any of his medicines or clothes.

With his 82-year-old mother dealing with the death of her daughter, Mrs. Danyus believes her husband would not have left on purpose and added an additional burden to his mother during a time of grief.

Mrs. Danyus worries that his sister’s death may have caused some sort of mental shock in Danyus, causing him to become confused and wander off.

Either way, she believes her husband is in danger.

“This is not like my husband. I’ve been with this man all my life. We are all having a hard time, his kid, his grandkids, his mom. We are taking it hard,” said Mrs. Danyus. “I just want to find him.”

Last Seen Wearing: Brown jacket

Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Index finger on right hand shorter than index on left.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Isaac Winifred Danyus, please contact the Waukegan Police Department at (847) 599-2608 or the Black and Missing Foundation’s confdential Tip Line.

Jeff Mays Posted February 14, 2013

