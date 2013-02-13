TV Host Roland S. Martin is scheduled to make a guest appearance on ESPN’s First Take joining hosts Skip Bayless, Stephen A. Smith and moderator Cari Champion during the upcoming NBA All-Star Week of events.

The noted CNN political analyst and host of TV One’s Washington Watch with Roland Martin will appear as a guest on ESPN’s wildly popular morning show for a bird’s eye view of activities held during NBA All-Star Week while current anchors Bayless and Smith will catch-up with Martin’s live and exclusive coverage from Houston, TX.

If you’re an avid sports fan like Roland Martin, be sure to set those DVR’s while you’re at work to catch the show on ESPN and ESPN2 beginning Friday, February 15th from 10AM to noon EST with a re-broadcast immediately following.

For more on the NBA All-Star Week events and special coverage live in Houston, TX from Radio One stations, click on the image above or the link below.

RELATED LINKS:

NBA All-Star 2013 – Live in Houston

Washington Watch with Roland Martin: Black Hollywood Edition

Roland Martin Appointed Honorary Chair for the 2013 NABJ Convention

Roland Martin Featured on ESPN During NBA All-Star Weekend 2013 was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted February 13, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: