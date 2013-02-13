Rihanna And Chris Brown Not Engaged

There’s no more hiding it, Rihanna and Chris Brown are definitely together you could tell by the way they where boo’ed up at the Grammy’s they even posed for photographers.

And, now there’s something sparkly on Rihanna’s left ring finger. So is she and Chris Brezzy engaged?

It’s a thin silver band — too small to be an engagement ring . If she were engaged to Chris Brown, we are certain the R&B star would want to show off with a huge ring.b After all the controversy that surrounds them, she deserves a big rock on her hand!

So fans are thinking it may be a promise ring.Neil Lane’s reps tell us the ring is part of the $2 million jewels that Neil loaned Rihanna for the Grammys. So Nope the bad gal RI RI ain’t engaged.

