BREAKING: LAPD Tries To Identify Dorner’s Remains

Updated Feb. 13: LAPD are working to identify the remains of a charred body found in a cabin where authorities believe ex-LAPD officer Chris Donner was holed up yesterday afternoon.

The L.A. Times is reporting that one sheriff’s deputy has died following injuries sustained in an early afternoon shoot-out with ex-LAPD officer Chris Dorner. Another deputy was injured in the shoot-out. The two sheriff’s deputies were airlifted out of the Big Bear mountain area after the shoot-out. Law enforcement officials believe Donner is hiding in an empty cabin. All traffic to the area is being searched. Dorner reportedly stole a vehicle and opened fire at a police roadblock.

Authoritites believe Dorner broke into a cabin days ago in the San Bernardino Mountains, tied up the couple inside and held them hostage until he left this morning, the L.A. Times reported.

Photos
