Louis Allen “Lou” Rawls was an American recording artist, voice actor, songwriter, and record producer. He was known for his smooth vocal style.

Frank Sinatra once said that Rawls had “the classiest singing and silkiest chops in the singing game.”

This week, Lou Rawls’ story will unfold on the newest episode of the hit TV One documentary series “Unsung” on Wednesday, February 13th at 10PM EST.

His 1976 signature hit still rings true – “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine.”

TV One’s “Unsung” with Lou Rawls Airs This Week was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted February 11, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: