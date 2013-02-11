BREAKING NEWS: Pope Benedict XVI Resigns

Pope Benedict XVI has announced he will step down after tendering his resignation at the Vatican, according to the Associated Press and the ANSA Italian news agency.

He is the first Pope to resign since Pope Gregory XII in 1415.

Terron Austin Posted February 11, 2013

