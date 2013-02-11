CLOSE
National
Home

BREAKING NEWS: Pope Benedict XVI Resigns

0 reads
Leave a comment

BREAKING NEWS: Pope Benedict XVI Resigns

Pope Benedict XVI has announced he will step down after tendering his resignation at the Vatican, according to the Associated Press and the ANSA Italian news agency.

He is the first Pope to resign since Pope Gregory XII in 1415.

Stay tuned for more on the developing story via the related links section below as it becomes available throughout the day.

RELATED LINKS:

Pope Benedict XVI Announces Resignation

In His Own Words, Why The Pope Has Resigned

BREAKING NEWS: Pope Benedict XVI Resigns was originally published on kissrichmond.com

breaking news , Pope Benedict XVI , resignation

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close