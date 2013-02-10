TODAY IN BLACK HISTORY: Legendary Author Alex Haley Dies

What originally started out as just an interest in his own genealogy, became a publication from which millions of African-American suddenly called their own story. American biographer, scriptwriter, author Alex Haley wrote the book “Roots: The Saga of an American Family” not even realizing he was writing his own chapter in Black History.

Haley once commented that he never felt his novel was history but more so a study of myth-making. Published in 1976, covering his ancestry back to Africa spanning over seven American generations, the book was later made into a television mini-series and sparked a conversation for searching our own ancestry.

On February 10th, 1992 the Pulitzer Prize-winning author died of cardiac arrest.

