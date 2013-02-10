Singer Chris Brown Car Accident

The Grammy Awards have kicked off to a turbulent start with the first headline being: Chris Brown Car Accident.

A spokesman for the Beverly Hills Police department released a statement saying,

“On February 9, 2013 at approximately 1203pm, entertainer Chris Brown was involved in a solo, non-injury traffic collision in the 600 Block Bedford Drive/Camden Drive alley. Mr. Brown was the driver of the vehicle and collided with a wall. Brown stated that he was being chased by paparazzi causing him to lose control of his vehicle. Brown’s Black Porsche was towed from the scene at his request.”

Chris Brown’s rep tells TMZ:

He was driving in his car — on his way to a charity event — when he was cut off by two vehicles. The rep claims “the occupants jumped out, with cameras, and aggressively approached his vehicle. In an effort to remove himself from the situation, he began to back down an alley at which point his was cut off by two additional vehicles.”

The rep continued, “Chris’ vehicle was totaled due to this agressive pursuit by the paparazzi. He is okay.”

After looking at the photos from the car accident it did not look serious at all, with non fatal damages to the front of his car.

