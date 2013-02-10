CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Grammy Awards To Artists: “PUT YOUR CLOTHES ON!” [POLL]

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Grammys issued a “Put your clothes on !” edict to artists for this weekend’s award show.

Here is the memo for the “Wardrobe Advisory” that went out on the 5th.

***GRAMMYS 2013***

CBS Program Practices advises that all talent appearing on camera please adhere to Network policy concerning wardrobe.

Please be sure that buttocks and female breasts are adequately covered. Thong type costumes are problematic. Please avoid exposing bare fleshy under curves of the buttocks and buttock crack. Bare sides or under curvature of the breasts is also problematic. Please avoid sheer see-through clothing that could possibly expose female breast nipples. Please be sure the genital region is adequately covered so that there is no visible “puffy” bare skin exposure. Please avoid commercial identification of actual brand name products on T-shirts. Foreign language on wardrobe will need to be cleared. OBSCENITY OR PARTIALLY SEEN OBSCENITY ON WARDROBE IS UNACCEPTABLE FOR BROADCAST. This as well, pertains to audience members that appear on camera. Finally, The Network requests that any organized cause visibly spelled out on talent’s wardrobe be avoided. This would include lapel pins or any other form of accessory.

12 Celebs Who Love To Show Off Their Goodies At Award Shows [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Celebs Who Love To Show Off Their Goodies At Award Shows [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 12 Celebs Who Love To Show Off Their Goodies At Award Shows [PHOTOS]

12 Celebs Who Love To Show Off Their Goodies At Award Shows [PHOTOS]

Most celebs don't need clothes to make a fashion statement. With the recent memo from CBS warning celebs to cover up all body parts that they love to expose at this year's Grammys, we've rounded up the most intentionally revealing looks celebrities have donned over the years.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close