Whitney Houston‘s daughter Bobbi Kristina and her boyfriend Nick Gordon were busted piff-puffin’ on a hand-rolled cigarette in Atlanta yesterday almost one year to the day Whitney died from a drug overdose. Now I’m not sure what was in that cigarette but with Bobbi K’s history one does wonder.

This is not the first time Whitney’s daughter’s drug use has come into question. A few years ago Bobbi K was photographed smoking marijuana from a three-foot-tall bong, inhaling the swirling pot smoke so deeply that she nearly collapsed in a coughing fit!

MUST READ: Cissy Houston To Bobbi Kristina: “Call Your Grandmother”

Whitney’s mom has been very vocal about how her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina is coping with her mother’s death, and rightfully so!

Head on over to TMZ to see the pics.

MUST READ: Bobbi Kristina Wrecks Car In Accident [PHOTO]

Busted! What Is Bobbi Kristina & Nick Gordon Puffing On? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com