Getting Ready for The Grammys

We are finally days away from music’s biggest night as the 55th Annual Grammy Awards takes over Los Angeles celebrating the best in recorded music this Sunday, February 10th.

Hosted by David Alan Grier, the Grammy Pre-Telecast Ceremony, which presents the first awards of the day in approximately 70 categories, will be streamed live internationally at Grammy.com/live and on CBS.com beginning at 1PM PT.

Immediately following the ceremony, the main event will be broadcast live on CBS from 8-11:30PM ET.

Catch the “Get Ready for Grammy Live” special online as well starting today at 5PM ET. For more exclusive Grammy coverage, updates and breaking news all weekend, visit The Recording Academy’s social networks on Facebook & Twitter or simply visit Grammy.com. Congratulations to all this year’s nominees!

Posted February 8, 2013

