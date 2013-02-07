Keeping It Positive And Keeping It Moving With Coach Lashawnda

By Coach Lashawnda

This column is about learning and growing. It’s about where we’ve been as humans and where we’d like to see ourselves go.

I became a certified life coach to inspire people to pull back the layers of “stuff” that prevents them from living their best life. We all have something valuable to share. We also have room to stretch ourselves beyond the idea of who we are today and change into who we want to become tomorrow.

Some are afraid to challenge themselves. But if you don’t how can you expect to grow?

As a way of challenging myself in the beginning of each year I give the year a name. I’ve found that naming the year has helped me stay focused on what I want to achieve during the year. In the past I’ve named my years the Year of Prosperity – I achieved my financial goals. Last year was the Year of Exploration – I traveled to Hong Kong, Haiti and Jamaica.

This is the Year of Getting More. More of what you ask? More of everything! I’m limiting myself to the possibilities of what life has to offer. To prepare myself for “getting more” I’m leading the journey with more of an open heart and mind. I’ve found that freeing myself from mental barriers hasn’t left me stuck in the same ole place.

As we move forward this year we will face challenges and triumphs. Through this column we will face these challenges and learn valuable lessons together.

–Keep it positive and Keep it moving

Lashawnda K. Becoats is a certified Life coach. She is a freelance columnist for the Charlotte Observer and has written for QCity Metro and Uptown Magazine. Email her at lbecoats@gmail.com. Follow her on facebook.com/lashawndabecoats and Twitter:@coachlashawnda