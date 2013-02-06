George Zimmerman Losses Bid To Delay Murder Trial On Slain Teen’s 18th Birthday

On what would have been Trayvon Martin’s 18th birthday, lawyers for his accused killer George Zimmerman were denied a request to delay this summer’s murder trial while claiming during an often heated one-hour hearing that he needed more time to prepare, and that the state was not being cooperative with their evidence.

“Its February and the trial’s set for June,” countered prosecutor Bernie de la Rionda. He argued that O’Mara did not deserve more time to prepare and that many of the delays were his own fault. The state has argued that the Zimmerman legal team is moving slowly because of a dwindling defense fund. Zimmerman’s attorneys have acknowledged that the fund is just about empty.

“The spirit of Trayvon Martin was definitely in the courtroom today on what would have been his 18th birthday. The judge ruled that the trial would not be delayed,” Martin family attorney Benjamin Crump said today.

Martin, 17, was shot and killed while walking home unarmed on Feb. 26, 2012, from a deli near his father’s fiancee’s house. Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch captain, has claimed the unarmed teen was acting suspicious and that he shot the teenager during a fight when the boy tried to get Zimmerman’s gun.

