Top Moments In Black History: Williams Sisters Top World Tennis Ranks In 2002

This Black History Month, NewsOne takes a look back at the top African-American moments from 2000 to 2012. Some will make you happy while others will undoubtedly make you angry and/or sad. Either way, here’s to the last 12 years of our living history. Enjoy!

Moment: Williams Sisters Achieve Top Two Positions In Tennis World Ranks

Venus and Serena Williams (pictured left and right), reared in the tough city of Compton, Calif., began their historic run of dominance in the mid-1990s. However, it was in 2002 when the sisters would make history: On February 25, 2002, older sister Venus became the first No.1 ranked African-American female player in the Open Era. Just five months later, Serena would take the top spot and ended the year atop the ranks. Currently, the Williams sisters are still strong players with Venus ranked No. 23 and Serena at No. 2. Although the sisters are older than much of their current competition, the powerhouse duo are still viable players and will likely add to the 22 Grand Slam titles they hold in both singles and doubles competition.

Watch the Williams sisters win a recent doubles match here:

February 6, 2013

