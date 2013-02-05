Donald Trump Sues Bill Maher For $5 Million [VIDEO]

Bill Maher may have unwittingly given Donald Trump another five minutes of relevancy when he called him the spawn of his mother’s sexual encounter with an orangutan and offered him $5 million to prove differently, because the real estate magnate has filed suit in L.A. County Superior Court, claiming that he formally provided Maher with proof of his paternity and the “Real Time” host has not paid up, reports TMZ.

Maher told Jay Leno on the January 5 episode of The Tonight Show, that Trump was a “racist douche” and he was glad that he had never appeared on his show — despite frequent invitations. Then he made the offer that may haunt him.

Maher’s offer was a play on Trump’s outlandish offer to give President Obama $5 million to gift to the charity of his choice if he released his college transcripts and passport applications.

Now that Trump has proven that he is the son of Fred Trump and not an orangutan, it will be up to the courts to decide if he has a case. The fact that Trump would waste the court’s time on such a frivolous matter shows how little respect he has for our judicial system — as if there were ever any doubt.

