TMZ is reporting details of the violent confrontation at a L.A. recording studio involving VA’s own Chris Brown and Frank Ocean over a parking spot. TMZ spoke with Producer Uzowuru who claimed to witness the altercation.

According to TMZ:

Uzowuru says the whole thing did indeed start over a parking spot. He says that he, Frank and a guy named Chito arrived at Westlake Studios that night to record, when they saw an orange Lambo parked in the spot labeled “Frank.”

Uzowuru says they told the front desk to move the car and were informed it belonged to Chris Brown. He says Chris Brown came out 10 minutes later with a “big dude” and a “skinnier dude” — and when Frank told CB, “You parked in my spot, move” … that’s when it all went downhill.

Uzowuru says the big dude suddenly punched Chito in the face for NO REASON, adding … “Then instantly Chris and the other dude grab [Frank] and try to jump him.” He adds, ”There’s no doubt in my mind the whole thing was a set up.”

Uzowuru goes on to say the big dude continued to pound on Chito, while Chris and his other lackey tackled Frank and sent him crashing into a “big fake candle display laced with glass,” adding, “Hence … his finger being cut.”

Uzowuru claims CB’s buddy cornered Frank and pinned him up against a wall “while Chris was trying to beat the living “s**t” out of [him].” He says Frank fought back — throwing elbows and punches of his own.

Uzowuru says the events get hazy, but remembers screaming for everyone to stop — and they did.

Uzowuru ended his post by saying, “I don’t know what type of demons Chris is facing, but I hope he clears them all and finds a new life rooted in love and light.”

Producer Details Chris Brown vs. Frank Ocean Fight was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted February 4, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: