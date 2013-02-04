Black History Month Activities Planned at Johnson C. Smith University

By Tonya Jameson

Johnson C. Smith University’s Department of Political Science and Social and Behavioral Sciences will hold a series of educational events during Black History Month. All events are free and will take place at 7 p.m. in the Technology Center auditorium with refreshments to follow.

On Feb. 6, civil rights activists Charles Jones and Dorothy Counts Light will deliver a program “Celebrating the Legacy of the Civil Rights Movement: Examining the Contemporary Struggle for Justice and Equality.”

On Feb. 13, the film “Reclaiming Rustin: Exploring the Social Justice Legacy of Bayard Rustin,” will be shown with a discussion following.

On Feb. 27, Dr. Joseph L. Jones, founding director of the Social Justice Institute at Philander Smith College, will deliver a guest lecture “Hip Hop, Politics and the Future of Black America.”