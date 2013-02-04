Celebrities React To Beyonce’s Superbowl Performance

Here’s what celebs (including Bey’s husband Jay-Z had to say about the show):
I think I was frightened to blink for a sec. Then Michell sung and woke my ass up from my daze! She always fuckN the groove up/
But hey! I love y’all too! And y’all girl is WACK and always will be!
-Keyshia Cole
Lights out!!! Any questions??
-Jay-Z
Loved Beyonce’s outfit. I want one! Beyonce’s outfit for Wimbledon. But in white? Hummmmmmm
-Serena Williiams
Im sorry but @KELLYROWLAND yaaaaaasssssss heffa!!!! #shedidthat
-Tamar Braxton
I might be the only one NOT watching the Super Bowl!! I’m just waiting on Half time…BEYONCE!!! OMG!!! I’m hyped!!! #Beyonce #DestinysChild
-Coko
Halftime show slayed!!!!! Yessss @Beyonce!! ICONIC!! And I’m so proud of my BFF @KELLYROWLAND and @RealMichelleW! Wow
-LaLa Anthony
Beyonce Bowl/No. One. Better/By the way…. Black girls ROCK, and I couldn’t be more proud to be one tonight!!!!
-Solange
OMG Beyonce killed it!!! And when Destiny’s Child came out…that made my life! #Bootylicious
-Kim Kardashian
That’s the TRUTH“@AngieBeyince: Proud night for talented gorgeous young black women! DC3, Alicia Keys, & Jennifer Hudson.
-Sylvia Rhone
Bey-once …. Enough said
-Laura Govan
For all those who know me, knows i just had an orgasmic moment! #BEYONCE
-Selita Ebanks