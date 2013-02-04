Celebrities React To Beyonce’s Superbowl Performance

Here’s what celebs (including Bey’s husband Jay-Z had to say about the show):

I think I was frightened to blink for a sec. Then Michell sung and woke my ass up from my daze! She always fuckN the groove up/

But hey! I love y’all too! And y’all girl is WACK and always will be!

-Keyshia Cole

Lights out!!! Any questions??

-Jay-Z

Loved Beyonce’s outfit. I want one! Beyonce’s outfit for Wimbledon. But in white? Hummmmmmm

-Serena Williiams

Im sorry but @KELLYROWLAND yaaaaaasssssss heffa!!!! #shedidthat

-Tamar Braxton

I might be the only one NOT watching the Super Bowl!! I’m just waiting on Half time…BEYONCE!!! OMG!!! I’m hyped!!! #Beyonce #DestinysChild

-Coko

Halftime show slayed!!!!! Yessss @Beyonce!! ICONIC!! And I’m so proud of my BFF @KELLYROWLAND and @RealMichelleW! Wow

-LaLa Anthony

Beyonce Bowl/No. One. Better/By the way…. Black girls ROCK, and I couldn’t be more proud to be one tonight!!!!

-Solange

OMG Beyonce killed it!!! And when Destiny’s Child came out…that made my life! #Bootylicious

-Kim Kardashian

That’s the TRUTH“@AngieBeyince: Proud night for talented gorgeous young black women! DC3, Alicia Keys, & Jennifer Hudson.

-Sylvia Rhone

Beyonce was hot!!!! & @ KELLYROWLAND & Michelle looked & sounded amazing too! I loved it -Kandi Burruss Whoooo I’m so tired. That performance took a lot out of me! LMBO -Kenya Moore King B is my fuckin Hero!!! # KillinIt -Diddy who gon stop her!? -Luke James Yes!!!! B you killed it girl!!!!! # SuperBowl47 -Wendy Williams DESTINYS GROWN ASS MAN -Terry Crews

Beyonce literally shut it down!!! Fierce. # blackout

-Tamron Hall

Top 3 SuperBowl Halftime performances I’ve ever seen, Michael Jackson, Prince, and Beyonce. # REALTALK

-Nick Cannon

Bey-once …. Enough said

-Laura Govan

For all those who know me, knows i just had an orgasmic moment! #BEYONCE

-Selita Ebanks

Also On 105.3 RnB: